Dr. Daniel Dapprich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dapprich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dapprich, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dapprich, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Dapprich works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan1740 East Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Dermatology Associates West Michigan655 Kenmoor Ave SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dapprich?
Dr. Dapprich takes the time needed to do a thorough examination, to answer questions and does address issues noted even within the same appointment if possible. I am very pleased with the excellent care I receive.
About Dr. Daniel Dapprich, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1578549242
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dapprich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dapprich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dapprich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dapprich works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dapprich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dapprich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dapprich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dapprich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.