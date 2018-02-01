Overview

Dr. Daniel Darmadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.



Dr. Darmadi works at Gastroenterology Consultants - Pasadena in Pasadena, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.