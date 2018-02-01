Dr. Daniel Darmadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darmadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Darmadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Darmadi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They graduated from St. Louis University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Darmadi works at
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Consultants - Pasadena4211 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 805-3644
2
Gastroenterology Consultants - Houston444 Farm To Market Rd 1959a, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 805-3645
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USI Affinity
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
From the very first visit Dr Darmadi has been very thorough and very concentrated on diagnosising my condition. He has ordered all the proper test and fought with insurance to approve proper meds.
About Dr. Daniel Darmadi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Indonesian
- 1407849946
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine Houston
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
- St. Louis University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Darmadi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Darmadi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darmadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Darmadi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Darmadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Darmadi speaks Indonesian.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Darmadi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darmadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darmadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darmadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.