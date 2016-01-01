Dr. D'Auria has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel D'Auria, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel D'Auria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Dr. D'Auria works at
Locations
-
1
Virtua Gastroenterology239 Hurffville Crosskeys Rd Ste 360, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 237-8045
-
2
Atlantic Medical Imaging219 N White Horse Pike Ste 104, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Directions (609) 926-3330
-
3
Jersey Shore Gastroenterology408 Bethel Rd Ste E, Somers Point, NJ 08244 Directions (609) 926-3330
-
4
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center1925 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 Directions (609) 441-2122
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. D'Auria?
About Dr. Daniel D'Auria, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1982704474
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Auria accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Auria has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Auria works at
Dr. D'Auria has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. D'Auria on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. D'Auria speaks Italian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Auria. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Auria.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Auria, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Auria appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.