Overview

Dr. Daniel D'Auria, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.



Dr. D'Auria works at Virtua Gastroenterology in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Hammonton, NJ, Somers Point, NJ and Atlantic City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.