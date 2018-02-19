See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Daniel Davis, DO

General Surgery
3.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Davis, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Davis works at Baylor Weight Loss Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Baylor Scott & White Center for Metabolic and Weight Loss Surgery
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 370, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 820-8220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency














Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Obesity
Hiatal Hernia
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Foregut Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Daniel Davis, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134173404
    Education & Certifications

    • Legacy Healthcare Minimally Invasive Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery
    • Columbia U Col of Phy&Surg Stamford Hosp
    • Maimonides Hosp & Med Ctr
    • New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology
    • State University of New York / Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Davis works at Baylor Weight Loss Surgery Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Davis’s profile.

    Dr. Davis has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

