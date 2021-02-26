Overview

Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Dawson works at Novant Health New Hanover Primary Care - Wilmington in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.