Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD
Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.
Brazos Valley Womens Center PA2900 E 29th St Ste 300, Bryan, TX 77802 Directions (979) 776-5602
Family Medical Center Rural Health Clinic1050 E Loop 304 Ste 200, Crockett, TX 75835 Directions (936) 544-5132
Dr Dawson took time to research and diagnose my condition, no other doctor had been able to do this 12yrs prior to Dr Dawson
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- American College Of Obstetrics & Gynecology
- Parkland Meml Hospital University Tex Sw
- Baylor University
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dawson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.
