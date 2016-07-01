See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Bryan, TX
Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD

Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University.

Dr. Dawson works at BRAZOS VALLEY WOMENS CENTER in Bryan, TX with other offices in Crockett, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dawson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brazos Valley Womens Center PA
    2900 E 29th St Ste 300, Bryan, TX 77802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (979) 776-5602
  2. 2
    Family Medical Center Rural Health Clinic
    1050 E Loop 304 Ste 200, Crockett, TX 75835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 544-5132

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Scott & White Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 01, 2016
    Dr Dawson took time to research and diagnose my condition, no other doctor had been able to do this 12yrs prior to Dr Dawson
    Cynthia Dodson in Bryan, TX — Jul 01, 2016
    About Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1790890259
    Education & Certifications

    • American College Of Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • Parkland Meml Hospital University Tex Sw
    • Baylor University
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Dawson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dawson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dawson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dawson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dawson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dawson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dawson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dawson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

