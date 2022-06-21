Overview of Dr. Daniel Debartolo, MD

Dr. Daniel Debartolo, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Debartolo works at Naperville Eye Associates in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.