Dr. Daniel Dees, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dees is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dees, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Dees, MD
Dr. Daniel Dees, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.
Dr. Dees works at
Dr. Dees' Office Locations
-
1
University of South Alabama Physicians Group1601 Center St, Mobile, AL 36604 Directions (251) 660-5108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- USA Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dees?
He truly knows his profession - he diagnoses on fact and not merely carrying on a rubber stamp of diagnosis from prior doctors. When in doubt and unsure from what other doctors state -seek his opinion, Hands down the best at what he does - our area is fortunate to hame him and so are his students
About Dr. Daniel Dees, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700066677
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dees has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dees accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dees has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dees works at
Dr. Dees has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dees on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Dees. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dees.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dees, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dees appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.