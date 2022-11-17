Overview of Dr. Daniel Dees, MD

Dr. Daniel Dees, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with USA Health University Hospital.



Dr. Dees works at Strada Patient Care Center in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.