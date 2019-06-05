Dr. Daniel DeGroot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeGroot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel DeGroot, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel DeGroot, MD
Dr. Daniel DeGroot, MD is an Urology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Milwaukee Medical College and is affiliated with HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center, HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.
Dr. DeGroot works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. DeGroot's Office Locations
-
1
Prevea Allouez Health Center1821 S Webster Ave Ste 103, Green Bay, WI 54301 Directions (920) 436-1359
-
2
Prevea Oconto Falls Health Center - Medical Services Building853 S Main St Ste A, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (920) 436-1358
-
3
HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital855 S Main St, Oconto Falls, WI 54154 Directions (888) 277-3832
-
4
Prevea St. Mary's Health Center1860 Shawano Ave, Green Bay, WI 54303 Directions (920) 436-1359
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center
- HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital
- HSHS St. Vincent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. DeGroot?
Doc runs a tight ship. He won't waste your time or his. I have never waited over 5 minutes after arriving at the office. Staff is super nice, and I always get a reminder call before the day of my next appointment.
About Dr. Daniel DeGroot, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1801829213
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Wis Affil Hosp
- Med Coll Wis Affil Hosp
- Milwaukee Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DeGroot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. DeGroot accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeGroot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeGroot works at
Dr. DeGroot has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. DeGroot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. DeGroot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeGroot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeGroot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeGroot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.