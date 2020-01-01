Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Deighton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD
Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Deighton works at
Dr. Deighton's Office Locations
Dothan Neurology Clinic PC4300 W Main St Ste 102, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-9564
Houston Family Care Associates At the Pavilion233 N Houston Rd Ste 140F, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 293-1580
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I trust this guy with my health and life. I have been seeing him for bladder cancer since 2016. I make sure I got to all his appointments and receive his recommend treatment/follow-up schedule. He tells it like it is and short and to the point and some people can’t take that!
About Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1508814211
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deighton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deighton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deighton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deighton works at
Dr. Deighton has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deighton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Deighton. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deighton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deighton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deighton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.