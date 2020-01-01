Overview of Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD

Dr. Daniel Deighton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.



Dr. Deighton works at Cardiology Associates in Dothan, AL with other offices in Warner Robins, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.