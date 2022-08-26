Dr. Daniel DeMizio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. DeMizio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel DeMizio, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel DeMizio, MD
Dr. Daniel DeMizio, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. DeMizio works at
Dr. DeMizio's Office Locations
-
1
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Directions
-
2
ColumbiaDoctors - Riverdale3050 Corlear Avenue, Bronx, NY 10463 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. DeMizio?
My experiences with Dr DeMizio have been great. Very caring and patient. I came in feeling very anxious about my symptoms and he put me at ease. Recommend highly.
About Dr. Daniel DeMizio, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1700272259
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. DeMizio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. DeMizio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. DeMizio works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. DeMizio. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. DeMizio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. DeMizio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. DeMizio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.