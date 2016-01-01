Dr. Daniel Dempsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dempsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dempsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Dempsey, MD
Dr. Daniel Dempsey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Dr. Dempsey's Office Locations
-
1
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2050
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dempsey?
About Dr. Daniel Dempsey, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1922096965
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University of Rochester School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dempsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dempsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dempsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dempsey works at
Dr. Dempsey has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Hiatal Hernia and Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dempsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dempsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dempsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dempsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dempsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.