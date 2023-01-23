Overview of Dr. Daniel Denis, MD

Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.



Dr. Denis works at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Kenner, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.