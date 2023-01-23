Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Denis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Denis, MD
Dr. Daniel Denis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Dr. Denis works at
Dr. Denis' Office Locations
-
1
Ochsner Medical Center - Neurosurgery 7th Fl1514 Jefferson Hwy, New Orleans, LA 70121 Directions (352) 265-0916
-
2
Ochsner Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 412-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denis?
Dr. Denis operated on my cervical spine. His expertise became evident once I entrusted him with my neck and the nerves therein. I awoke from surgery, and in days the pain was minimal and troubling symptoms before the surgery were mostly gone. Three months later, and I am functioning at nearly 100%. He is focused, friendly, extremely proficient, and gifted. I went into surgery with great trepidation, but having experienced the surgery, and the excellent care given to me by the entire Ochsner Hospital Kenner staff, I can assure anyone who reads this that you simply can’t find anyone who could top this surgeon! Choose him, and relax; you’re in great hands.
About Dr. Daniel Denis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1184031627
Education & Certifications
- Minimally Invasive Spine Surgery, University of California, Los Angeles, California
- Neurosurgery, University of Montreal, Montreal, Canada
- University of Sherbrooke, Sherbrooke, Canada
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denis works at
Dr. Denis has seen patients for Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Denis speaks French.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Denis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.