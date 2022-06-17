Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibardino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD
Dr. Daniel Dibardino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Mercy Cardiothoracic Surgical Associates2222 Cherry St Ste 1250, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3180
Mercy St. Anne Hospital3404 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 407-1444
- Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
After a heart attack, a car accident, a nasty battle with pneumonia while in the ICU, and with a history of diabetes and smoking, my dad was in bad shape. Dr. Dibardino was able to perform a risky open heart surgery (triple bypass) and achieve a flawless outcome, saving my dad’s life. As a doctor, he’s got a reputation for having an eccentric and impersonal bedside manner, but none of that matters. His surgical talents are among the greatest in the area and if you’re lucky enough to have him working on your loved one, sleep easy. They’re in great hands. He’s a fantastic surgeon and at the end of the day, that’s what counts.
- Baylor College Of Med
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
