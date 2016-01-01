Overview of Dr. Daniel Diener, MD

Dr. Daniel Diener, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Diener works at Gerig Surgical Associates in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.