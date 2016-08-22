Overview of Dr. Daniel Dietrick, MD

Dr. Daniel Dietrick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Urology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Dietrick works at Chesapeake Urology Associates in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.