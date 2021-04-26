Overview of Dr. Daniel Disabatino, DO

Dr. Daniel Disabatino, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with SAINT BARNABAS MEDICAL CENTER



Dr. Disabatino works at West Essex OB GYN A Division of Axia Women s Health in Livingston, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.