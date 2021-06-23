Overview of Dr. Daniel Dodson, MD

Dr. Daniel Dodson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.



Dr. Dodson works at Eye Physicians & Surgeons Inc in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.