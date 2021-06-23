Dr. Daniel Dodson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dodson, MD
Dr. Daniel Dodson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hammond, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans.
Optical Shoppe The1615 SW Railroad Ave, Hammond, LA 70403 Directions (985) 277-1189Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Lifecare
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Gilsbar 360
- Humana
- Louisiana Healthcare Connections
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PHCS
- PPO Plus
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
- Verity Healthnet
It went very well, He’s very through an I have seen a major difference. I’m happy he was recommended . An I highly recommend him to everyone as well.
- Ophthalmology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033310271
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
