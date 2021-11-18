Overview of Dr. Daniel Donohue, MD

Dr. Daniel Donohue, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Georgetown Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Donohue works at NYU Langonge Endocrinology Associates - Garden City in Garden City, NY with other offices in Carle Place, NY and Amityville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.