Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cookeville, TN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Donovan works at
Dr. Donovan's Office Locations
Associates In Neurology105 Cherry Ave, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-5811
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Donovan it's a great doctor. He is very knowledgeable, answers your questions, caring, and spends time with you. He's very thorough with each appointment. His nurses & office personnel are great to work with and do return calls in a timely manner.
About Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1629068994
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.