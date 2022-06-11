Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Donovan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with Wilford Hall Medical Center Lackland Airforce Base Texas
Dr. Donovan works at
Dr. Donovan's Office Locations
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Medical Dr Suite 1204411 Medical Dr Ste 120, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-8435Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Methodist Cardiology Clinic of San Antonio - Menger Spgs Dr134 Menger Spgs Ste 1370, Boerne, TX 78006 Directions (830) 283-8654Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great staff, very polite & helpful. Dr answered al questions, explained everything, & did not hurry you. Wonderful visit.
About Dr. Daniel Donovan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wilford Hall Medical Center Lackland Airforce Base Texas
- Wilford Hall Usaf Medical Center
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donovan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.