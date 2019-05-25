Overview

Dr. Daniel Dorsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilton, NY. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Dorsey works at Saratoga Hospital in Wilton, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.