Dr. Daniel Dorsey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dorsey, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wilton, NY. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.
Dr. Dorsey works at
Locations
Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Endocrinology and Diabetes665 Saratoga Rd Ste 400, Wilton, NY 12831 Directions (518) 580-2185
Hospital Affiliations
- Glens Falls Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It took me 5 endocrinologists who missed diagnosed me, before I was referred to Dr Dorsey by my ENT surgeon. He knew immediately what was wrong, diagnosed me, walked me through the next steps, and committed to me that he would get me healthy again. It was a challenging road but he never gave up on me. He always had a plan that was well researched and methodical. Despite the challenges and hurdles I faced clinically he always listened to my symptoms and concerns and then made calculated clinical decisions. He got me stable, and then he found a treatment regimen that not only worked, it gave me my quality of life back. Dr Dorsey works very hard for all his patients. He advocates for his patients. Listens to their multifaceted concerns and treats his patients as a whole person, and not just a disease. He’s a wealth of knowledge. Thorough. And if he doesn’t know the exact answer to a concern he will research it, and/or collaborate with other physicians to find an answer.
About Dr. Daniel Dorsey, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1285697128
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Med Center|West Virginia University Hosps
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dorsey works at
Dr. Dorsey has seen patients for Obesity, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dorsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.