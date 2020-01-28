Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dosoretz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, MD
Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dosoretz works at
Dr. Dosoretz's Office Locations
Florida Cancer Specialists P L.15681 NEW HAMPSHIRE CT, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 437-1977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Kind and caring, explains the diagnosis, treatment and expected outcome. Has created a new office that uplifts the spirits of the patients.
About Dr. Daniel Dosoretz, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BUENOS AIRES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Therapeutic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dosoretz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dosoretz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dosoretz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dosoretz speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dosoretz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dosoretz.
