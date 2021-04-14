Dr. Daniel Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Downey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University of Rochester School of Medicine|Virginia Mason Medical Center
Downey Plastic Surgery PLLC1536 N 115th St Ste 130, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions
Dr. Downey is the plastic surgeon for my wife, who had a bilateral mastectomy about 4 months ago. What he has done with reconstruction is beyond any expectations. Even more important, Dr. Donwey makes time to answer all questions that come up and is obviously dedicated to making sure his patients understand the challenges and providing them with outstanding support. As a couple, we can't say enough positive about the level of professionalism and the common sense approach to working with his patients. He is a rare find.
- General Surgery
- University of Rochester School of Medicine|Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Plastic Surgery
- St. Francis Hospital
- Swedish Ballard Campus
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Downey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Downey using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
