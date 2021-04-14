See All General Surgeons in Seattle, WA
Dr. Daniel Downey, MD

General Surgery
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Seattle, WA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Downey, MD

Dr. Daniel Downey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They completed their residency with University of Rochester School of Medicine|Virginia Mason Medical Center

Dr. Downey works at Downey Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Downey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Downey Plastic Surgery PLLC
    1536 N 115th St Ste 130, Seattle, WA 98133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Facial Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Irregularities Chevron Icon
Facial Lesions Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Invasive Ductal Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Invasive Lobular Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Plastic Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Daniel Downey, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • Male
    • 1750369450
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Rochester School of Medicine|Virginia Mason Medical Center
    • Plastic Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Francis Hospital
    • Swedish Ballard Campus
    • Swedish Edmonds Campus
    • UW Medical Center - Northwest
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Downey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Downey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Downey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Downey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Downey works at Downey Plastic Surgery in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Downey’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Downey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Downey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Downey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Downey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.