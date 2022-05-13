Overview

Dr. Daniel Drennan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from MED COLL OF GA GA HLTH SCI UNIV|Med Coll Of Ga Ga Hlth Sci Univ|Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with North Suburban Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.



Dr. Drennan works at Comprehensive Pain Specialists - Centennial in Centennial, CO with other offices in Broomfield, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.