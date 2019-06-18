Overview

Dr. Daniel Drew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University Of The Negev, Ben Gurion University Of The Negev and is affiliated with Fairchild Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta.



Dr. Drew works at Gateway Medical Services in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.