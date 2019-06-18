Dr. Daniel Drew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Drew, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Drew, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Ben-Gurion University Of The Negev, Ben Gurion University Of The Negev and is affiliated with Fairchild Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta.
Locations
-
1
Gateway Medical Services1310 Churn Creek Rd Ste E5, Redding, CA 96003 Directions (530) 722-9907
-
2
Redding Occupational Medical Center Inc.1710 CHURN CREEK RD, Redding, CA 96002 Directions (530) 646-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Second to none. He is patient, gentle, kind, compassionate, and intelligent.
About Dr. Daniel Drew, MD
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1881747046
Education & Certifications
- Dr J Goodwin, Neurologist
- Ben-Gurion University Of The Negev, Ben Gurion University Of The Negev
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Drew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Drew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Drew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Drew speaks Hebrew.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Drew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drew.
