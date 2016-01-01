See All General Surgeons in Rogersville, TN
Dr. Daniel Drinnen, MD

General Surgery
Map Pin Small Rogersville, TN
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Drinnen, MD

Dr. Daniel Drinnen, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rogersville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine.

Dr. Drinnen works at Surgical Associates of East Tennessee in Rogersville, TN with other offices in Jefferson City, TN and Morristown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Drinnen's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates of East Tennessee
    851 Locust St, Rogersville, TN 37857 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 921-7171
    Surgical Associates of East Tennessee
    120 Hospital Dr Ste 260, Jefferson City, TN 37760 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 587-8041
    University Pediatric Urology PC
    1437 W Morris Blvd, Morristown, TN 37813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 587-8041

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Disorders
Abdominal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Cigna

    • Cigna

    About Dr. Daniel Drinnen, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184660482
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University Tenn Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Drinnen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Drinnen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Drinnen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Drinnen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Drinnen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Drinnen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Drinnen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

