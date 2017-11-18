See All Plastic Surgeons in Newton Lower Falls, MA
Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (19)
Map Pin Small Newton Lower Falls, MA
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD

Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.

Dr. Driscoll works at Plastic Surgical Associates in Newton Lower Falls, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin and Tissue Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations

    Plastic Surgical Associates
    2000 Washington St Ste 444, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 244-0990
    Tufts Medical Center Plastic Surgery
    800 Washington St # 250, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tufts Medical Center Plastic Surgery
    800 Washington St # 250, Boston, MA 02111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital
  • Tufts Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Big Ears
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Gynecomastia
Big Ears

Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Atrophy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 18, 2017
    I was extremely pleased with Dr. Driscoll's work, and the entire process before and after. I had a "neck lift" done, and it went exactly as promised. You can't notice the scar unless you're specifically looking for it - I visited my regular doctor about five months after the surgery, who said I looked great, but didn't even notice the scar!
    Steven L. in Newton Center, MA — Nov 18, 2017
    About Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013999523
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shriner's Burns Institute
    Residency
    • Mass General Hospital
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Driscoll has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

