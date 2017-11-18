Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD
Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newton Lower Falls, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital and Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations
Plastic Surgical Associates2000 Washington St Ste 444, Newton Lower Falls, MA 02462 Directions (617) 244-0990
Tufts Medical Center Plastic Surgery800 Washington St # 250, Boston, MA 02111 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I was extremely pleased with Dr. Driscoll's work, and the entire process before and after. I had a "neck lift" done, and it went exactly as promised. You can't notice the scar unless you're specifically looking for it - I visited my regular doctor about five months after the surgery, who said I looked great, but didn't even notice the scar!
About Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013999523
Education & Certifications
- Shriner's Burns Institute
- Mass General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
- Dartmouth College
- Plastic Surgery
