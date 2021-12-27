Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Driscoll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD
Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kahului, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Driscoll works at
Dr. Driscoll's Office Locations
Walmart Pharmacy 10-3290101 Pakaula St, Kahului, HI 96732 Directions (808) 333-3233
Hawaii Vision Specialists76 Kalanianaole St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 333-3233
Hawaii Cataract and Laser Institute Hilo LLC126 Puuhonu Way, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 935-0255
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
- Maui Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First went to Hawaii Vision Specialists for a second opinion. Hawaii Vision Specialists provided the most thorough workup, examinations and one to one consultation. Dr Miki’ala Souza performed 2 complete exams (1 for base line & 1 a few months later to see if any changes or degeneration had happened). Ive let things slide a bit w/COVID19, but my most recent appointment was with Dr Driscoll. Like Miki’ala Souza, it was an excellent consultation. Dr Driscoll was also pleasant, professional, knowledgeable & clearly explained options and I cant imagine how any patient could expect more. I understand he is also a very skilled surgeon,¯Thank You all at Hawaii Vision Specialists for taking great care of Big Island’s eyesight! We are capable of limited live’s without good eyesight. What ever it takes, Im confident Doctors Driscoll & Souza’s group can improve your vision, I encourage you to put your trust in them.
About Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1790970291
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Inst/u Miami
- Mercy Hospital of Pittsburgh
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Case Wetern Res U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Driscoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driscoll has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Pinguecula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Driscoll speaks Spanish.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.