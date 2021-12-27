Overview of Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD

Dr. Daniel Driscoll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Kahului, HI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and Maui Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Driscoll works at Hawaii Vision Specialists in Kahului, HI with other offices in Hilo, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Drusen and Pinguecula along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.