Dr. Daniel Duick, MD
Dr. Daniel Duick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Endocrinology Associates, PA, Scottsdale, AZ9328 E Raintree Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 266-8463
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
I had seen Dr. Duick several years ago for a thyroid issue. When I exhibited symptoms recently of lethargy, occasional dizziness and withdrawal from friends and family, I saw Dr. Duick to see if I was having additional thyroid issues. After listening very carefully to my daughter and I, he did a thyroid exam and then ordered an MRI. The MRI discovered a brain tumor. I was sent directly to the ER of a hospital and had surgery that week. My family and I are extremely grateful for his help!
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1215043195
- Lac University Of Southern Cal
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- Lac-USC Med Ctr
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
