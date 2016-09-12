Dr. Daniel Dumesic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dumesic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dumesic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dumesic, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
Dr. Dumesic works at
Locations
-
1
Westwood OBGYN200 UCLA Medical Plz Ste 220, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3519
-
2
UCLA Health Westwood Neurology300 UCLA Medical Plz Ste BE144, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 981-3515
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dumesic?
Very knowledgeable doctor who will tailor his strategy to your specific concerns!
About Dr. Daniel Dumesic, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1811973514
Education & Certifications
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of California-San Francisco
- University Of Minnesota
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dumesic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dumesic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dumesic using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dumesic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dumesic works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dumesic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dumesic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dumesic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dumesic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.