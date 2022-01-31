Overview

Dr. Daniel Dupree, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.



Dr. Dupree works at Dermatology Center of Acadiana LLC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.