Dr. Daniel Dupree, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dupree is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Dupree, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Dupree, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Dr. Dupree works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Center of Acadiana LLC1245 S College Rd Bldg 5, Lafayette, LA 70503 Directions (337) 235-6886
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dupree?
Outstanding physician.
About Dr. Daniel Dupree, MD
- Dermatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1043271828
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dupree has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dupree accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dupree works at
Dr. Dupree has seen patients for Dermatitis, Acne and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dupree on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dupree.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.