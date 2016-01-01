Dr. Daniel Eardley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eardley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eardley, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Eardley, DO
Dr. Daniel Eardley, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fall River, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Eardley's Office Locations
Health Care Pharmacy Inc1030 President Ave, Fall River, MA 02720 Directions (508) 676-3411
- 2 289 Pleasant St Bldg 4, Fall River, MA 02721 Directions (508) 567-0463
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Eardley, DO
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, Portuguese
- 1952337115
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eardley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eardley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eardley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eardley has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Burn Injuries and Lipomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eardley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Eardley speaks Portuguese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Eardley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eardley.
