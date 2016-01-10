Dr. Edwards has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Edwards, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Edwards, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN.
Locations
Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital5165 McCarty Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 448-8000
Arnett Clinic LLC2600 Greenbush St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 448-8000
I U Health Arnett - Westside253 SAGAMORE PKWY W, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Directions (765) 448-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent UFE procedure
About Dr. Daniel Edwards, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edwards has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Edwards on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edwards.
