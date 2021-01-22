Dr. Daniel Einhorn, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Einhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Einhorn, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Einhorn, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
East Valley Cardiology595 N Dobson Rd Ste 48, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 899-9430Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
How was your appointment with Dr. Einhorn?
It's always appreciated when a doctor listens, and Dr. Einhorn does just that. He is very attentive, kind and explains things to be understandable. His staff is also kind and are very efficient. I would recommend him to anyone!
About Dr. Daniel Einhorn, DO
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania-Cardiology
- Chicago Osteopathic Hospital-Internal Medicine
- Chicago Osteopathic Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology
Dr. Einhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Einhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Einhorn has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Heart Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Einhorn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Einhorn speaks French and Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Einhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Einhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Einhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Einhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.