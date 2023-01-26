Overview

Dr. Daniel Eisenberg, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Eisenberg works at Foothill Cardiologycalifornia in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.