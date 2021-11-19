Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM
Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Dr. Elbert's Office Locations
Findlay Office7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 427-1984Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Elbert is one of the best surgeons I have every met. He is a very kind and friendly person. He really dose take the time to explain your diagnosis. He did an excellent job on all three of my ankle surgeries. If I had to do it again I would definitely go back to him. And I definitely would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1902352230
Education & Certifications
- The Reconstruction Institute Surgical Fellowship at The Bellevue Hospital
- University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Midwestern University Arizona
- South Dakota State
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbert, there are benefits to both methods.