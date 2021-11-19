See All Podiatric Surgeons in Findlay, OH
Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.2 (5)
Map Pin Small Findlay, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM

Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Findlay, OH. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Dr. Elbert works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Elbert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Findlay Office
    7595 County Road 236, Findlay, OH 45840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 427-1984
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Blanchard Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 19, 2021
    Dr. Elbert is one of the best surgeons I have every met. He is a very kind and friendly person. He really dose take the time to explain your diagnosis. He did an excellent job on all three of my ankle surgeries. If I had to do it again I would definitely go back to him. And I definitely would recommend him to family and friends.
    Brittany Watson — Nov 19, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902352230
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The Reconstruction Institute Surgical Fellowship at The Bellevue Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh Medical Center In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Arizona
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • South Dakota State
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Elbert, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Elbert has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Elbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Elbert works at Northwest Ohio Ortho & Sprt Med in Findlay, OH. View the full address on Dr. Elbert’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Elbert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

