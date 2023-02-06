Overview of Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM

Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.



Dr. Elgut works at South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens, FL with other offices in Lake Worth, FL and Royal Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.