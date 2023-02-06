Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elgut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM
Overview of Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM
Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, Bethesda Hospital East, Bethesda Hospital West and Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center.
Dr. Elgut works at
Dr. Elgut's Office Locations
-
1
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Palm Beach Gardens3375 Burns Rd Ste 107, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 570-2111Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Lake Worth3618 Lantana Rd Ste 102, Lake Worth, FL 33462 Directions (561) 763-7973Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
South Florida Foot & Ankle Center - Royal Palm Beach11412 Okeechobee Blvd Ste A, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411 Directions (561) 794-4153
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Bethesda Hospital West
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elgut?
I’m beyond impressed with my experience at South Florida Foot and Ankle Center. My father is visiting from Poland, and I noticed a deep open wound on his ankle. I thought that it needed a proper medical attention, so I made an appointment to see Dr. Daniel Elgut. The moment we stepped in his office, I knew my father was in good hands. Dr Elgut started treating the wound immediately, and after cleaning it a few times, he applied a skin graft. My father keeps enjoying his vacation with no pain, no swelling as his graft site is healing. I highly recommend this great doctor. He is friendly, highly knowledgeable and amazingly talented. Dr. DANIEL ELGUT GENUINELY CARES. He is one of the kindest professionals I have ever met. I’m grateful for this awesome Doctor and his entire team.
About Dr. Daniel Elgut, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1215354352
Education & Certifications
- JFK Medical Center
- Barry University|Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elgut has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elgut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elgut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elgut works at
Dr. Elgut has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elgut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Elgut. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elgut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elgut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elgut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.