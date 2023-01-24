Dr. Daniel Emmett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emmett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Emmett, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Emmett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Locations
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4588
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Emmett was recommended by Dr Haveman who had informed Dr Emmett of my background—everybody was on the same page (co-operation) !
About Dr. Daniel Emmett, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1477651982
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Emmett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emmett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Emmett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Emmett has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more.
98 patients have reviewed Dr. Emmett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.
