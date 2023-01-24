Overview

Dr. Daniel Emmett, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Hays and St. David's South Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Emmett works at Austin Gastroenterology in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.