Dr. Daniel Eshtiaghpour, MD
Dr. Daniel Eshtiaghpour, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Ronald Reagan Ucla Medical Center757 Westwood Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 825-4321
Ucla Hematology Oncology Encino15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 150, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 461-3321
Specialty Surgical Center of Encino Lp16501 Ventura Blvd Ste 103, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (310) 920-5846
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Just the best. I had GERD stuff in my 20s that went away for many years after an endoscopy came back normal. I assumed it was stress. Just a few months ago I started having GERD symptoms again. I went in to see Dr. Eshtiaghpour, who couldn’t have been more sympathetic and kind. He listened thoroughly, was incredibly patient, and answered all my follow up messages to him via the portal quite promptly, which I appreciated. We got to the bottom of the issue via Barium swallow. I love that his recommendations have all been conservative, which is always my preferred route of treatment as well. Offices are clean and brand new and parking is free. Can’t recommend this doctor enough!
About Dr. Daniel Eshtiaghpour, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1962780148
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
