Dr. Daniel Esper, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Esper, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Albany Medical Center43 New Scotland Ave, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 292-6000
Capital Cardiology Associates PC7 Southwoods Blvd, Albany, NY 12211 Directions (518) 292-6000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- WellCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
He has watched over my health concerns for the past 26 years. I started with Dan from almost the beginning of his practice and have been more than satisfied with his medical advice. He listens to my concerns.
About Dr. Daniel Esper, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1053305573
Education & Certifications
- Albany Mc Hospital
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Esper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Esper has seen patients for Patent Ductus Arteriosus, Hyperlipidemia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Esper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.