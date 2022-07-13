See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Daniel Eun, MD

Urology
4.9 (57)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Eun, MD

Dr. Daniel Eun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.

Dr. Eun works at Temple Health Center City in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Eun's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Temple Health Center City
    255 S 17th St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 875-9710

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Temple University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureterocele, Congenital Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 13, 2022
    Dr. Eun is " The " a compassionate person and and the best Surgeon on the Planet ! He fixed my wife. Severed Ureter. He repaired it. I can't say enough about his staff. These people are great at what they do and it shows. Thank God our paths crossed. God Bless Him !
    albert simpson — Jul 13, 2022
    About Dr. Daniel Eun, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1639375173
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital, Vattikuti Urology Institute
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Eun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Eun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Eun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Eun works at Temple Health Center City in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Eun’s profile.

    Dr. Eun has seen patients for Polyuria and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Eun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eun.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

