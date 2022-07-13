Dr. Daniel Eun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eun, MD
Dr. Daniel Eun, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Temple University Hospital.
Temple Health Center City255 S 17th St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19103 Directions (215) 875-9710
Hospital Affiliations
- Temple University Hospital
Dr. Eun is " The " a compassionate person and and the best Surgeon on the Planet ! He fixed my wife. Severed Ureter. He repaired it. I can't say enough about his staff. These people are great at what they do and it shows. Thank God our paths crossed. God Bless Him !
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Henry Ford Hospital, Vattikuti Urology Institute
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Pennsylvania State University
