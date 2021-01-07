Dr. Daniel Eyvazzadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eyvazzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Eyvazzadeh, MD
Dr. Daniel Eyvazzadeh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon and Rectal Center406 Delaware Ave, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (610) 866-2600
St. Luke's Anderson Campus1872 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-2600
St. Luke's Hospital - Miners Campus360 W Ruddle St, Coaldale, PA 18218 Directions (610) 866-2600
Eyvazzadeh & Reilly Colon & Rectal Center1700 St Lukes Blvd Ste 405, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 866-2600
- Saint Luke's Miners Memorial Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Excellent experience! I found Dr. Daniel Eyvazzadeh to be professional, knowledgeable, caring, very patient, and skilled surgeon. In my case, I was hospitalized for almost a month and I had the opportunity to have contact not only with him, but also with the colleagues in their practice. Dr. Eyvazzadeh is pleasant and has a patient and caring bedside manner, he listens and plans accordingly to diagnostics and findings. He explained procedures and made sure that I understood treatment options. I never ever felt rushed. I highly recommend
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1932235058
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
