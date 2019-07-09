Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV.
Dr. Fabito works at
Locations
-
1
Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC1748 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Directions (702) 982-1300
-
2
Valley View Surgery Center1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 477-7000
-
3
Eleos Care Inc1000 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 982-1300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fabito?
My experience with Dr. Fabito is something I will never forget. I’m hoping that I will have many more experiences in the future. He accepted me into his Golden Hand program. It took a while to get scheduled time because Dr. Fabito is a very sensitive man who feels a deep hurt when people post negatives like calling him a quack and saying this process has no merit. I’m sure that for the treatment to work one needs to have an open mind. I have severe COPD and a stomach aneurysm that is border line requiring me to have surgery to fix it. Neither one of these is painful but (life threating). Being the kind person he is willing to help me. The experience that I had with his Golden Hands treatment is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Along with Don (his meditation expert, they both put me into a state of total relaxation that opened my mind to his hands when he touched me with his Golden Hands. His hands had an amazing heat to them. He has a gift from God that was given
About Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1942232475
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fabito accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fabito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fabito works at
Dr. Fabito has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.