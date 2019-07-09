See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Henderson, NV
Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (44)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Henderson, NV. 

Dr. Fabito works at Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Henry Lok, DO
Dr. Henry Lok, DO
5.0 (36)
View Profile
Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD
Dr. Jonathan Sorelle, MD
4.4 (257)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Fabito Anesthesia & Pain Specialists PC
    1748 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 982-1300
  2. 2
    Valley View Surgery Center
    1330 S Valley View Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 477-7000
  3. 3
    Eleos Care Inc
    1000 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 982-1300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fabito?

    Jul 09, 2019
    My experience with Dr. Fabito is something I will never forget. I’m hoping that I will have many more experiences in the future. He accepted me into his Golden Hand program. It took a while to get scheduled time because Dr. Fabito is a very sensitive man who feels a deep hurt when people post negatives like calling him a quack and saying this process has no merit. I’m sure that for the treatment to work one needs to have an open mind. I have severe COPD and a stomach aneurysm that is border line requiring me to have surgery to fix it. Neither one of these is painful but (life threating). Being the kind person he is willing to help me. The experience that I had with his Golden Hands treatment is something that I’ll remember for the rest of my life. Along with Don (his meditation expert, they both put me into a state of total relaxation that opened my mind to his hands when he touched me with his Golden Hands. His hands had an amazing heat to them. He has a gift from God that was given
    Dan Tucksen — Jul 09, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fabito to family and friends

    Dr. Fabito's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fabito

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942232475
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fabito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fabito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fabito has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Back Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fabito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Fabito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fabito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fabito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fabito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Fabito, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.