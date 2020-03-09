Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Tri-State Gastroenterology425 Centre View Blvd Bldg 17, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (859) 341-3575
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
I am most impressed with Dr. Fagel and would readily recommend him. He listens carefully and makes a plan for treatment. He takes his time to explain the plan and then executes it. I was very grateful for the letter he wrote after my procedures to take me step-by-step through what he had found and how he dealt with it. Thank you Dr. Fagel.
About Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Ia Hosps Clins
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Fagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
