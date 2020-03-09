See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Crestview Hills, KY
Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD

Internal Medicine
4.1 (15)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Crestview Hills, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.

Dr. Fagel works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Tri-State Gastroenterology
    425 Centre View Blvd Bldg 17, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (859) 341-3575

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
  • St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Dysphagia
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Mar 09, 2020
    I am most impressed with Dr. Fagel and would readily recommend him. He listens carefully and makes a plan for treatment. He takes his time to explain the plan and then executes it. I was very grateful for the letter he wrote after my procedures to take me step-by-step through what he had found and how he dealt with it. Thank you Dr. Fagel.
    Susan Flood — Mar 09, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518964147
    Education & Certifications

    • U Ia Hosps Clins
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fagel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fagel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fagel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fagel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fagel works at Tri-State Gastroenterology in Crestview Hills, KY. View the full address on Dr. Fagel’s profile.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Fagel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fagel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fagel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fagel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.