Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Spine & Brain Surgery Specialists30701 Woodward Ave Ste 301, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Dimension Health
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus of Michigan
- Humana
- McLaren Health Plan
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
- Zurich
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve dealt with severe spinal stenosis of my entire lumbar spine since I was in my early 40’s having had 2 major surgeries. one which was emergent prior to requiring a 3rd surgery revision of the entire lumbar spine due to complications r/t my 2nd surgery. I was in severe pain and much difficulty walking. Dr Fahim with his exceptional knowledge & skills was able to give me the ability to walk and live a much better life following a complete revision of and additional procedures to ensure my LS spine was supported and stable in being able to support my ability to walk upright supporting my body’s weight. I’m doing so much better today and again after cspine discectomy w/ fusion with dr Fahim
- Neurosurgery
- English, Arabic and Spanish
- 1417287517
- Baylor College of Medicine, Ben Taub General Hospital|Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery|Baylor College of Medicine, The Methodist Hospital|Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital|Baylor College of Medicine/Saint L
- St Joseph Mercy Hosp-U Mich
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Neurosurgery
