Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (74)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD

Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.

Dr. Fahim works at Spine & Brain Surgery Specialists in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Fahim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine & Brain Surgery Specialists
    30701 Woodward Ave Ste 301, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
  • Surgeons Choice Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus of Michigan
    • Humana
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • POMCO Group
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation
    • Zurich

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (23)
    Oct 30, 2022
    I’ve dealt with severe spinal stenosis of my entire lumbar spine since I was in my early 40’s having had 2 major surgeries. one which was emergent prior to requiring a 3rd surgery revision of the entire lumbar spine due to complications r/t my 2nd surgery. I was in severe pain and much difficulty walking. Dr Fahim with his exceptional knowledge & skills was able to give me the ability to walk and live a much better life following a complete revision of and additional procedures to ensure my LS spine was supported and stable in being able to support my ability to walk upright supporting my body’s weight. I’m doing so much better today and again after cspine discectomy w/ fusion with dr Fahim
    Oct 30, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417287517
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College of Medicine, Ben Taub General Hospital|Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery|Baylor College of Medicine, The Methodist Hospital|Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital|Baylor College of Medicine/Saint L
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Joseph Mercy Hosp-U Mich
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fahim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fahim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fahim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fahim works at Spine & Brain Surgery Specialists in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Fahim’s profile.

    Dr. Fahim has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fahim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. Fahim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fahim.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fahim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fahim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

