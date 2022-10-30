Overview of Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD

Dr. Daniel Fahim, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.



Dr. Fahim works at Spine & Brain Surgery Specialists in Royal Oak, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.