Overview of Dr. Daniel Fain, MD

Dr. Daniel Fain, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Indiana University (GME).



Dr. Fain works at Helen Devos Pediatric Neurology in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.