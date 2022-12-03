Dr. Daniel Fain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Fain, MD
Dr. Daniel Fain, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Indiana University (GME).
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neurology) - Grand Rapids35 Michigan St NE Ste 3003, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 267-2500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Fain is an excellent doctor always listens to my concerns
- Pediatric Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1922088491
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College of Medicine (GME) & Riley Children's Hospital - IU Health (GME)
- Riley Children's Hospital - IU Health (GME)
- Indiana University (GME)
- Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Fain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fain works at
Dr. Fain has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Epilepsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fain.
