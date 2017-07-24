Dr. Daniel Falcon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Falcon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Falcon, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Falcon, MD
Dr. Daniel Falcon, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcon's Office Locations
- 1 1650 Skylyn Dr Ste 410, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 585-4263
-
2
Spartanburg Medical Center1700 Skylyn Dr, Spartanburg, SC 29307 Directions (864) 573-3633
Hospital Affiliations
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My elbow has been killing me for months. He gave me an injection (and ive had some that were not real pleasant) and he explained every detail if what i was experiencing which made it more tolerable. I guess taking my mind away from hurting. Anyway, he's 100% in my book. You better believe I'll recommend him to friends in need of his line of expertise.
About Dr. Daniel Falcon, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1942210216
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Falcon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Falcon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Falcon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Falcon speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Falcon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Falcon.
