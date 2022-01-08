Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farrugia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD
Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Crystal Lake, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Dr. Farrugia works at
Dr. Farrugia's Office Locations
-
1
Centegra Gavers Breast Center360 N Terra Cotta Rd Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60012 Directions (815) 455-2752
-
2
Centegra Huntley Hospital10350 Haligus Rd, Huntley, IL 60142 Directions (815) 455-2752
-
3
Elite Body Sculpture LLC60 E Delaware Pl Ste 1400, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 202-9909MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Centegra Physician Care-surgical Associates690 E Terra Cotta Ave, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (815) 455-2752
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Farrugia?
Down to earth, made me feel comfortable. Was very honest in his opinions about what would work best for me. Happy with my results and getting confidence back after having kids!
About Dr. Daniel Farrugia, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1710130901
Education & Certifications
- Hospitals of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University of Florida
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- UNIVERSITY OF MALTA / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farrugia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farrugia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farrugia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farrugia works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Farrugia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farrugia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farrugia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farrugia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.