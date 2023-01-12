See All Neurosurgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (65)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD

Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Fassett works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Customize your search with filters
Dr. Fassett's Office Locations

    Rothman Orthopaedics - Innovation Tower, Orlando, FL
    265 E Rollins St Ste 11100, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879
    Rothman Orthopaedics, Lake Mary, FL
    1141 Patterson Ter, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 769-4879

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Graham Hospital Association
  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
  • OSF St. Mary Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Scoliosis
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 65 ratings
    Patient Ratings (65)
    5 Star
    (61)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 12, 2023
    I had ACDF c3-6 and the experience from start to finish was excellent - Dr Fassett was very informative about the procedure and what to expect afterwards. 4 weeks out from surgery and current results are excellent Would highly recommend him
    James D — Jan 12, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205902442
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    • University Of Ut Med Center
    Internship
    • University of Utah Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fassett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fassett has seen patients for Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    65 patients have reviewed Dr. Fassett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fassett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

