Overview of Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD

Dr. Daniel Fassett, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Graham Hospital Association, OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center, OSF St. Mary Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Fassett works at Rothman Orthopaedics in Orlando, FL with other offices in Lake Mary, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Scoliosis, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.